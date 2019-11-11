South Columbia base command. (Photo: South Columbia SAR)

SAR assists in getting man safely off East Trail bluffs

The incident happened Sunday night at around 6:45 p.m.

Three local Search and Rescue (SAR) teams helped get a man safely off the mountainside above Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital Sunday night.

South Columbia Search and Rescue responded along with Rossland and Nelson SAR to a rope rescue behind the Trail-based hospital shortly before 7 p.m.

“A male became stuck on the rock bluffs and was unable to get out safely,” reported Mike Hudson, from South Columbia SAR. “Members responded to the scene and shortly after the subject was able to come out safely. Thanks to his friends and family who were involved as well.”

With the sun setting sooner and the temperature dropping daily, Hudson provided a few safety tips for anyone venturing out for a hike.

“Dress appropriately, bring the appropriate gear for your outing and extra food and water, just in case,” he said.

“Although you might plan a day trip, events can unfold leaving you out in the cold and at night time. Always have a pre-trip plan,” Hudson added.

“Being prepared for the task is key to your success.”


