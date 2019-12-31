SAR teams search for missing skier at RED Mountain resort

Tracks found Monday, but poor conditions halted search

Search and rescue crews are out on Red Mountain today looking for a skier who’s been missing since Monday afternoon.

South Columbia, Rossland, Castlegar and the Nelson Search and Rescue groups were called at about 6 p.m. Monday night after Mark Gayowski failed to return off the slopes.

“They went out and did some preliminary searching around Kirkup, Grey and Esling Creek area, and managed to find some tracks,” says Mike Hudson, the head of the South Columbia SAR.

“They followed those tracks for some time until about 12:30 a.m. due to deteriorating conditions with the snowfall, darkness and fog and that kind of stuff.”

Hudson says search efforts resumed at about 7:30 this morning, with 35 people involved in the search by ski, ATV, snowmachine and on snowshoes.

“Conditions are still pretty snowy and foggy, but we have five teams in the field, and we’re heading back to the location where we found the tracks, both from the bottom and the top and hopefully we’ll find him somewhere in the middle.”

A reminder that conditions change rapidly and the avalanche risks are moderate to high. Take extra precautions and supplies to stay safe out there. Up to 30 centimetres of snow is still expected to fall in the area.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Woman dies after barricading herself in burning suite in Victoria
Next story
Possible poaching of bear cub investigated in Okanagan

Just Posted

Brrrr-ing in 2020 at the Trail Polar Bear Swim

32nd annual plunge goes on East Trail beach, noon sharp

SAR teams search for missing skier at RED Mountain resort

Tracks found Monday, but poor conditions halted search

Trail Times Year in Review, Part 10

Top news-making stories for October, 2019

Jason Bay returns to Trail, baseball card signing at Smokies game

Committee formed, partners with City to help bring ‘Jason Bay Field’ to fruition

Heads up: Snowfall warning for West Kootenay

Maintenance contractor YRB Kootenays reminds commuters to #shiftintowinter

VIDEO: Ice skating on Lake Louise a cool alternative to snow sports

‘One of the best times to go … is at sunrise or sunset against the breathtaking mountain backdrop’

What are the most popular baby names in B.C. in 2019?

Olivia and Oliver top the list of baby names

Woman dies after barricading herself in burning suite in Victoria

Police-involved incident on Christmas Day under investigation

Blackface, a gifted skull and an ICBC ‘dumpster fire’: B.C.’s top political stories of 2019

Here’s what caught our eye in 2019

Possible poaching of bear cub investigated in Okanagan

BC Conservation Officer Service investigating alleged killing of cub in Beaverdell-Carmi region

B.C. to ‘embed’ Asia trade offices in Canadian embassies

Opposition MLAs call it short-sighted effort to cut costs

Small parking stalls and late-night vacuuming: Top 10 absurd 911 calls in 2019

E-comm 911 says calls are not just strange, they can be dangerous

EI premiums to fall in 2020 for workers and employers

As of Jan. 1, the premium for individual workers will drop four cents per $100 of insurable earnings

Cleanup continues after 26 train cars derail near B.C.-Alberta border

The train was carrying potash, according to the B.C. government

Most Read