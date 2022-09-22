Save the date; candidate forums start next week

General voting day is Saturday, Oct. 15 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Have a question for candidates in the upcoming local government election?

For the constituents of Trail, an All Candidates Forum has been scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 29 in the Trail Memorial Centre gym. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the forum starting a half hour later.

Questions must be submitted beforehand to: kootenayallcandidatesforum@gmail.com. Make sure to include “Trail” in the subject line along with the question.

Next up is an opportunity for voters living in the Beaver Valley to meet their political contenders.

There will be one forum for both Montrose and Fruitvale candidates to introduce themselves and answer pre-submitted questions. The forum for Montrose mayor and council candidates and Fruitvale council candidates is slated for Tuesday, Oct. 4 in the Fruitvale Memorial Hall. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., the event starts at 7 p.m.

Questions must be submitted in advance to: kootenayallcandidatesforum@gmail.com.

Again, include the municipality to whom your question should be addressed.

(Note: Fruitvale Mayor Steve Morissette went unopposed so there is only a councillor election in Fruitvale. As well, there is no election for Area A as incumbent Director Ali Grieve has been acclaimed to her seat.)

Rossland voters will have their opportunity to meet the candidates on Wednesday, Oct. 5 in the RSS gymnasium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., the forum starts at 7 p.m.

Email questions in advance to: kootenayallcandidatesforum@gmail.com. For clarity, include “Rossland” in the subject line along with the question.

The Warfield date has yet to be confirmed.

Co-hosted by the Trail and District Chamber of Commerce, Trail Rotary Club, Rossland Rotary Club and the Waneta Sunshine Rotary Club, these events can only take place with the aid of volunteers.

Can you help?

To volunteer visit the Trail and District Chamber of Commerce Facebook page for a link to the volunteer form.

For Trail voters, advance voting is Wednesday, Oct. 5 and Wednesday, Oct. 12, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. in the multi-purpose room at the Trail aquatic centre. General voting day is Saturday, Oct. 15. For Trail voters, ballots can be cast in the Victoria View Room (former library space) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Trail Memorial Centre on Oct. 15, general voting day.

Read more: Election 2022



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailElection 2022Municipal electionmunicipal politicsRossland