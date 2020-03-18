Say ‘Thank You’ to BC Transit drivers today

Transit Driver Appreciation Day is Wednesday, March 18

BC Transit is asking ridership in Greater Trail to say a little extra “thank you” to their drivers today, on Transit Driver Appreciation Day.

“Transit drivers are the unsung heroes who make sure we get to our destinations safely, every single day,” says BC Transit. “On Transit Driver Appreciation Day give thanks to your driver!”

BC Transit, along with transit systems across North America, will be celebrating the day on Wednesday, March 18, by thanking the hard working people who help connect communities throughout the province.

Communities will be joining BC Transit to help celebrate the day by handing out “Thank You” cards to customers to share with their transit drivers.

Bus riders wishing to make Transit Driver Appreciation Day a little more special for their favourite operators are invited to post on social media using hashtag ‘TDAD.’

Customers are also encouraged to simply thank their transit driver whenever they are exiting the bus.

“Whether people are taking the bus to school or work, visiting friends or family, or doing errands, they couldn’t do it without transit drivers,” says Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“Join me in thanking BC Transit drivers who work hard to get us where we need to go.”

Aside from Trail, there a dozen participating communities across British Columbia including Castlegar.

As a way to showcase public transit drivers, BC Transit collected stories from communities around British Columbia and produced a series of short videos highlighting some of the dedicated and hard-working people behind the wheel.

To view BC Transit’s driver appreciation videos, visit BCTransit.com and click on its social media links.

“Transit Driver Appreciation Day is a great opportunity for all of us to celebrate and highlight the hard work and dedication transit drivers showcase every day behind the wheel,” says Erinn Pinkerton, President and Chief Executive Officer, BC Transit.

“Their ability to deliver excellent customer service, commitment to safety, and constant professionalism, enables us to provide the best transportation solution for our customers across the province. Thank you for all that you do.”


