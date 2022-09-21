Scene from the Silver City Skywalk

If you have a recent photo to share email it (large) to editor@trailtimes.ca

If passersby are seeing activity around the Columbia River Skywalk over the next several weeks, it’s likely workers from Funktional Electric and Utilities Services Ltd.

The city says the company will be installing Shaw’s new fibre optic duct on the walking bridge. Site preparations have begun and work on the bridge is expected to start this week. The job is projected to last up to seven weeks, though the city says there will be limited interruption to pedestrian traffic for the duration of work.

