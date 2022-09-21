During his annual visit back home to this region, David Pepper captured this interesting view of Trail from the pedestrian bridge on a Sunday morning walk. “Thought it showed quite a different and dramatic perspective of Trail in context of the river, the smelter, the surrounding mountains and dramatic sky,” David said. Photo: Dave Pepper

During his annual visit back home to this region, David Pepper captured this interesting view of Trail from the pedestrian bridge on a Sunday morning walk. “Thought it showed quite a different and dramatic perspective of Trail in context of the river, the smelter, the surrounding mountains and dramatic sky,” David said. Photo: Dave Pepper

Scene from the Silver City Skywalk

If you have a recent photo to share email it (large) to editor@trailtimes.ca

If passersby are seeing activity around the Columbia River Skywalk over the next several weeks, it’s likely workers from Funktional Electric and Utilities Services Ltd.

The city says the company will be installing Shaw’s new fibre optic duct on the walking bridge. Site preparations have begun and work on the bridge is expected to start this week. The job is projected to last up to seven weeks, though the city says there will be limited interruption to pedestrian traffic for the duration of work.

Read more: #LocalNews

Read more: #Election2022


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailinfrastructurePhotography

Previous story
Mark Zs Net Worth Has Plunged in 2022
Next story
Be wary of cell phone scams, B.C. senior tricked out of $600 warns

Just Posted

Brynn Gallamore (left) and Paige Fennel competed at the U17A National fastball championships in Montreal last month. Photo: contributed
Two West Kootenay pitchers compete at Canadian championships

Third place award; Sandra Irvine, “Taking the Plunge.”
Meet the artists Friday at the VISAC in downtown Trail

During his annual visit back home to this region, David Pepper captured this interesting view of Trail from the pedestrian bridge on a Sunday morning walk. “Thought it showed quite a different and dramatic perspective of Trail in context of the river, the smelter, the surrounding mountains and dramatic sky,” David said. Photo: Dave Pepper
Scene from the Silver City Skywalk

The Doukhobor Discovery Centre is hosting a borshch cook-off on Oct. 1. Photo: Doukhobor Discovery Centre
Doukhobor Discovery Centre hosting Borshch Cook-off 2022