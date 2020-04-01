Arts students have until May 15 to apply for the scholarship (File photo)

Scholarship up for grabs for Rossland art students

The $250 scholarship is being provided by the Rossland Council for Arts and Culture

The Rossland Council for Arts and Culture (RCAC) is offering a $250 scholarship for students entering a post-secondary arts program.

To be eligible for the scholarship, students must be living in Rossland and already be accepted into an accredited arts program, college or university.

READ MORE: Rossland Council for Arts and Culture turns 20, looks for new members

To be awarded the scholarship, applicants must also write an essay about themselves and their art goals and provide a portfolio of their artwork.

RCAC says literary, dance, theatre and music arts programs are all eligible for the scholarship.

Deadline for applications is May 15 and for more information on the scholarship, you can visit RCAC’s website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Anti-tax group calls for MPs, senators to donate scheduled pay raises to charity
Next story
First Nations, remote communities need special attention in pandemic, Freeland says

Just Posted

School District 20 to improve childcare services for those working in emergency services

The district has launched a survey to aid in the consultation process

Trail closes all sani-dumps

City is focusing on maintaining core services

Kiwanis, Ferraro Foods helping Trail seniors stay safe

Kiwanis rallies to provide Trail seniors grocery delivery service

Scholarship up for grabs for Rossland art students

The $250 scholarship is being provided by the Rossland Council for Arts and Culture

6.5-magnitude earthquake in Idaho shakes the Kootenays

An earthquake was reportedly felt just before 5 p.m. throughout parts of B.C. and Alberta

First Nations, remote communities need special attention in pandemic, Freeland says

Health-care workers, seniors, Indigenous Peoples some of people most at risk, health officials say

Call before you dig into spring projects during isolation: BC 1 Call

BC 1 Call gives free checks for utilities in the area of a desired outdoor project

B.C.’s intersection speed cameras putting more tickets in the mail

One Nanaimo location delayed after speed limit reduced

B.C. records five new COVID-19 deaths, ‘zero chance’ life will return to normal in April

Province continue to have a recovery rate of about 50 per cent

High cost, limited coverage for asthma medicine a concern during COVID-19 pandemic

B.C. man says he skips puffs to save money, but others have it worse

B.C. man sick with COVID-19 calls it a ‘horrible disease’

Tim Green says he has ‘extreme coughing fits every hour’ to clear his lungs

Trudeau says Parliament needs to sit to pass expanded COVID-19 benefits

Wage subsidy program has been greatly expanded since it was first approved

UPDATE: Anti-tax group calls for MPs, senators to donate scheduled pay raises to charity

Bill C-30, adopted 15 years ago, mandates the salary and allowance increases each calendar year

Liberals delay release of 75% wage subsidy details, costs: Morneau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

Most Read