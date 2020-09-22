School District 20 reports COVID case in Rossland school

A case of COVID-19 was reported at Rossland Summit School on Monday

School District 20 (SD20) reported another case of COVID-19 at Rossland Summit School on Monday.

It’s the fourth case of COVID-19 reported in SD20 schools since returning to classes on Sept. 14.

Acting SD20 superintendent Katherine Shearer confirmed the case in a letter to parents and staff on their website and on social media.

“This letter is to advise you that one member of the Rossland Summit School has tested positive for COVID-19. Interior Health is in the process of directly contacting any individuals who may have been exposed to provide direction and support.”

On Sept. 16 a similar notice was sent out when two staff members of the SD 20 School Board Office tested positive for COVID-19. They are isolated at home with support from public health officials.

The cases come just days after one was reported at Stanley Humphries Secondary School in Castlegar and another at Teck Trail operations.

Interior Health (IH) confirmed the cases in Trail and Castlegar but could not verify if the cases were linked due to privacy reasons. As of press time, the case is the eighth reported in the Kootenay Boundary since Sept. 4.

IH assures the public that their public health team investigates all COVID-19 cases and determines if exposure has occurred, said IH spokesperson Karl Hardt.

“Interior Health has a thorough contact tracing program to follow up with individuals identified as at risk of COVID-19. If there is risk to the public, IH has and will continue to alert communities.”

Shearer advised staff and students to stay home if they had symptoms and follow the guidance from the BC Centre for Disease Control if they become ill.

“We recognize the importance of individuals contacting 811 or using the self-assessment tool on-line when they experience symptoms. This is a crucial step in supporting the health of our community and anyone with symptoms can be tested at a local testing centre in the community.”

IH also provided information on the process for any COVID cases found in schools:

· If there is a positive COVID-19 case at a school, Interior Health will follow up directly with anyone who has potentially been exposed.

· IH public health has a robust contact tracing process.

· Parents of students who may be at risk of exposure will be contacted directly by IH public health.

· If parents have not been contacted, it is because their child is not impacted.

· IH will work closely with each school district to ensure parents have the accurate information they need.

· If there is a broader risk to other students, families or the community, Interior Health will also issue a broader notice.

By press time, IH had reported two additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total cases in Interior Health since the start of the pandemic to 508. One person is in hospital and 34 cases are in isolation.



