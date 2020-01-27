A man wears a masks as a precaution due to the coronavirus outbreak as people arrive from the international terminal at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Saturday. Interior Health says there are no reports of the virus in the B.C. Interior. Photo: Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

School District 8: No Chinese students have coronavirus

SD8 says its international students have already been screened for the virus

School District 8 says none of its international students or supervisors from China have coronavirus.

The outbreak of the virus in Wuhan, China has caused at least 80 deaths and infected more than 2,700 people as of Monday.

In a statement, SD8 superintendent Christine Perkins said 30 visiting students attending Trafalgar Middle School come from Kunming, which is 1,500 kilometres away from Wuhan, and have already been screened for the virus in Beijing.

Interior Health meanwhile said in a statement it has no confirmed cases of coronavirus, which has similar symptoms to the flu including running nose, cough, fever and sore throat.

Anyone with more questions about the virus can contact Interior Health at 250-549-7136.

