Colville schools close a second day on coronavirus fears

An individual in Colville is being tested for possible exposure to the coronavirus.

UPDATE: Schools in Colville, Washington remained closed for a second day Tuesday while officials wait for results of a coronavirus test on a local person.

Schools were shut down Monday, and all extra-curricular activities cancelled in the community, while a person with the suspected COVID-19 virus was tested.

It was expected to take one-to-three days to recieve the results of the test.

The district said it would use the time to have staff disinfecting schools.

Some school districts in Idaho also closed Monday for precautionary coronavirus disinfecting.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Officials in a Washington state city south of Rossland have closed all schools in the area due to a coronavirus scare.

“This is a very important message from the Colville School District,” says a news release from the county health department released on the weekend. “In consultation with the NE Tri County Health Officer and Tri County Health Department, all Colville School District Schools will be closed … Monday, March 2.”

Officials say a person is under investigation for COVID-19 and they are awaiting test results.

“Schools will be closed until we receive the test results,” the release says. “Testing could take from one to three days.”

School district officials say that as a precaution they will use this time to disinfect the buildings.

They’ve also cancelled sporting events, field trips, pre-school and before-or-after school activities.

“We will update you as soon as we have viable information,” the release says.

Additional information will be available on the school district web page or on the Tri County Health Department web page.

Colville is about 80 km south of the Frontier-Paterson border crossing.

SEE: Tri-Country Health Department



reporter@rosslandnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus