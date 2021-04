The Trail skate park is located near Gyro Park

Fresh air and sunshine provided the perfect setting for children to roll around the Trail Sk8Park last week.

Located at Gyro Park near the boat launch, the outdoor venue is a family-friendly amenity with 13 features, including a large bowl.

The city reminds users to follow all posted signage.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of Trailinfrastructure