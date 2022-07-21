Scrap old tires at Saturday collection event in Trail

Recycle rubber is versatile and can be made into durable surface coverings

Heads up if you live in the Trail area and have old tires to get rid of.

Better yet, the opportunity to dispose of old tires this weekend at Bella Tireland won’t even cost you a dime.

Tire Stewardship BC (TSBC), a not-for-profit group dedicated to the collection and recycling of scrap tires in British Columbia, in partnership with Western Rubber Products and Bella Tire, have confirmed they’ll be holding a scrap tire collection event on Saturday, July 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bella Tire, located at 2815 Highway Drive, Glenmerry.

“Bella Tire and Western Rubber Products have been very supportive partners of TSBC for many years, and we look forward to working with them once again on July 23 to collect scrap tires from Trail residents,” said Rosemary Sutton, TSBC executive director.

“Scrap tires that are collected across B.C. are recycled into many different environmentally friendly products that are produced and available right here in B.C., and recycled rubber products have become a popular choice due to their safety, low maintenance and accessibility features.”

Recycle rubber is versatile and can be made into playground surfacing, recreational flooring, water parks, animal mats, garden mulch and truck bed liners. Every year in B.C. over five million scrap car tires are recycled into new products.

Since 1991, over 100 million tires have been recycled in B.C., and TSBC’s scrap tire recycling program is one of the most successful in North America and the oldest recycling program in Canada.

“TSBC is proud to work with businesses that are engaged with their community and care about recycling,” said Sutton. “This upcoming tire collection event at Bella Tire will be free and convenient for residents to return their used tires.”

For more information on Tire Stewardship BC visit www.tsbc.ca.

