Sculpting the Silver City Sk8Park

A crew from Sierra Landscaping continues to shape the grounds around the Trail Sk8Park this week.

The $225,000 contract includes finishing touches surrounding the city’s newest amenity on the edge of Gyro Park. The work is expected to be completed next month.

