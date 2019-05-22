(Guy Bertrand photo)

Sculpting the Silver City Sk8Park

Landscaping expected to wind up by mid-June

A crew from Sierra Landscaping continues to shape the grounds around the Trail Sk8Park this week.

The $225,000 contract includes finishing touches surrounding the city’s newest amenity on the edge of Gyro Park. The work is expected to be completed next month.

Visitors to the popular Trail Sk8Park will soon see some big changes rolling in.

Trail council awarded a $227,000 contract to Sierra Landscaping in late April, for finishing touches on land surrounding the concrete bowls located on the edge of Gyro Park.

Mayor Lisa Pasin says the job is expected to start within the next few weeks and wind up by mid-June.

Sierra Landscaping, an Okanagan-based business was the sole bidder for the work, though the company is well known to the municipality.

“This contractor completed the landscaping work at the airport as well as the Columbia River Skywalk bridge approaches,” Pasin said. “Thus the city is familiar with and satisfied with the calibre of work completed by Sierra Landscaping Ltd.”

Council initially set aside $175,000 for the project, but amended that figure to $273,000 during the Monday governance meeting. To fund the new budget, council deleted a $75,000 capital project that was in the books for the Gyro Park boat launch wharf this year. The remaining balance will be covered by transferring $23,000 to capital revenue from prior years surplus.


