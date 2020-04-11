SD 20 seeks feedback on draft budget for 2020-2021 school year

People have until April 14 to complete survey about budget online

File photo

School District 20 is seeking feedback from the public on its draft budget for the 2020-2021 school year.

As part of the consultation process, the district is asking people to complete an online survey to see what programs or services should be changed moving forward.

The board said its also seeking feedback on the Kootenay-Columbia Teachers’ Union, Cupe Local 1285, and parent advisory councils.

The school district board said it plans to review and discuss the public feedback at a meeting on Tuesday, April 14.

Some highlights in the draft budget include five new staff positions and increased hours for child and youth care workers at secondary schools.

People have until 2 p.m. on April 14 to complete the survey online.

