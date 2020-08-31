SD20 announces altered schedule for first week of school

The Kootenay Columbia School District will not have full time classes the first week

There will be no school buses the first week of school. Photo: School District 8

Kootenay Columbia School District #20 (SD20) has announced its overall back-to-school plan, and that includes an altered schedule for the first week of school.

The week of Sept. 8 to Sept. 11 is going to be dedicated to orientation and training for staff and students, and an altered schedule will be in place district wide.

Tuesday, Sept. 8 and Wednesday, Sept. 9 will be for staff only.

Students will be invited for an orientation session at their school on either Sept. 10 or Sept. 11.

These sessions will be for half a day — either in the morning or the afternoon.

The district says the orientation sessions will focus on the health and safety measures that students will follow while at school and other important information about how school will operate.

Sessions will also include a bus orientation for students who take the school bus.

Parents/caregivers will be notified by Sept. 4 about their child’s scheduled orientation.

Buses will not be running during the first week of school.

“Students need information about health and safety precautions when riding a school bus before boarding a bus for the first time this school year,” said SD20 superintendent Bill Ford in a letter to parents.

Buses will begin their routes on Monday, Sept. 14.

Parents of kindergarten students will receive specific information about the orientation sessions and about changes to the kindergarten gradual entry plan.

READ MORE: SD20 releases back-to-school plan

Education