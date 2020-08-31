There will be no school buses the first week of school. Photo: School District 8

SD20 announces altered schedule for first week of school

The Kootenay Columbia School District will not have full time classes the first week

Kootenay Columbia School District #20 (SD20) has announced its overall back-to-school plan, and that includes an altered schedule for the first week of school.

The week of Sept. 8 to Sept. 11 is going to be dedicated to orientation and training for staff and students, and an altered schedule will be in place district wide.

Tuesday, Sept. 8 and Wednesday, Sept. 9 will be for staff only.

Students will be invited for an orientation session at their school on either Sept. 10 or Sept. 11.

These sessions will be for half a day — either in the morning or the afternoon.

The district says the orientation sessions will focus on the health and safety measures that students will follow while at school and other important information about how school will operate.

Sessions will also include a bus orientation for students who take the school bus.

Parents/caregivers will be notified by Sept. 4 about their child’s scheduled orientation.

Buses will not be running during the first week of school.

“Students need information about health and safety precautions when riding a school bus before boarding a bus for the first time this school year,” said SD20 superintendent Bill Ford in a letter to parents.

Buses will begin their routes on Monday, Sept. 14.

Parents of kindergarten students will receive specific information about the orientation sessions and about changes to the kindergarten gradual entry plan.

READ MORE: SD20 releases back-to-school plan

Education

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
1 dead in Portland after Trump supporters, protesters clash
Next story
B.C. rescuers, experts concerned about condition of three entangled humpbacks

Just Posted

SD20 announces altered schedule for first week of school

The Kootenay Columbia School District will not have full time classes the first week

VISAC Gallery launches Window ArtWalk

“We really do think there is a window for everyone’s eye,” says VISAC director Kristen Chester

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5

Ginger Cat Appreciation Day, Bison Ten Yell Day, and Slinky Day all coming up this week

Four new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health region

These new cases bring the total number since the start of the pandemic to 433

To the moon and back

If you have a recent photo to share email it large or actual-sized to editor@trailtimes.ca

B.C. rescuers, experts concerned about condition of three entangled humpbacks

Humpbacks are classified as special concern under the Species at Risk Act

Canada signs deals with Novovax, Johnson Johnson for COVID-19 vaccine

This is the third such deal Canada has made with COVID-19 vaccine developers

Pacioretty nets 2 as Vegas rallies to dump Vancouver 5-3

Canucks trail best-of-seven NHL playoff series 3-1

Conservative MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay apologizes for tweet linking Freeland, Soros

Soros is a frequent bogeyman of conspiracy theories from far-right figures

How would an O’Toole-led Conservative government handle the COVID-19 recovery?

How O’Toole responds to the Liberals’ plans will give a signal about where he intends to take his party’s policy

Toronto Raptors set to restart after emotional few days in NBA bubble

Raptors Fred VanVleet and Norman Powell were among the first to mention a boycott

Lehner makes 32 saves, Vegas blanks Vancouver 3-0 in NHL playoff clash

Golden Knights lead Canucks 2-1 in best-of-seven series

Army aircraft crashes off California, killing 2 soldiers

The aircraft crashed during a routine training exercise

Man shot by police in Wisconsin no longer handcuffed to hospital bed

Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back on Sunday

Most Read