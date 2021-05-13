SD20 superintendent Bill Ford to retire

Katherine Shearer will be taking over as the SD20 superintendent. Photo: Submitted

After spending the last five years as the superintendent of Kootenay Columbia School District 20, Bill Ford has announced he will be retiring the end of July.

Ford joined the District in 2008 as a director of instruction. He also served as the assistant superintendent prior to assuming the role of superintendent in 2016.

“Bill created strong relationships throughout his career and had the ability to use his sense of humour to foster connections and make people laugh,” said SD20 board chair Catherine Zaitsoff.

“Bill was truly an instructional and inspirational leader and his commitment to his work and student learning will be missed. The Board of Education wishes Bill all the best as he retires from his 30-plus-year career in education.

Katherine Shearer will step into the role of superintendent effective August 1.

Shearer joined the management team of SD20 in 2014, as the district principal of learning. She then became the director of instruction – learning services in 2016. This past year, Shearer has been filling the role of acting superintendent.

Zaitsoff says Shearer managed to successfully navigate through the extremely challenging year, gaining insights and clarity regarding the position and work of superintendent.

“I am proud to be a part of the Kootenay-Columbia School District and feel privileged to serve the district and our communities as the superintendent as we strive to ensure all of our students feel welcome, valued and supported to pursue their dreams,” says Shearer.

READ: Skattebo Reach Trail near Castlegar to become cycle friendly



betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Adult Educationkootenay