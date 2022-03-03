SD8 sells Kin Park property to Lower Kootenay Band and the Town of Creston

LKB will use 2 acres for new housing and Town of Creston will use 2.7 acres for recreation

The Kin Park property in Creston, owned by School District 8 (SD8), has recently been sold.

For a total purchase price of $355,000, the property was sold to the Lower Kootenay Development Corporation, the economic development arm of the Yaqan Nukiy/Lower Kootenay Band (LKB), and the Town of Creston.

SD8 received offers to purchase the property from the LKB and the Town of Creston in the fall of 2020.

READ MORE: Lower Kootenay Band, Town of Creston submit proposals for purchase of Kinsmen Park

Under a joint agreement, both entities will own a section of the property. The LKB has earmarked two acres for new housing, and the Town of Creston will dedicate 2.7-acres t0 recreation other community uses under the guidelines set by the Official Community Plan.

Proceeds from the sale will go toward existing SD8 facilities to improve learning environments for students and staff.

The need for school facilities is determined by the Board of Education as part of an annual Long-Range Facilities Planning process. The 2022 planning process gets underway in February.

Under the current Long-range Facilities Plan, the Board of Education has adopted a five-year facilities investment budget, called the Capital Operations Plan, under which there are commitments to a sustained increase in annual funding to upgrade facilities in SD8, drawing on all sources of funding, including proceeds from the sale of surplus properties.

For more detailed information on long-range plans and planned investments, visit www.sd8.bc.ca.

READ MORE: RCMP seek suspect in Creston bank robbery

Creston Valley