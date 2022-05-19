Search and Rescue saves paraglider from tree near Agassiz

(Contributed Photo/Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue)(Contributed Photo/Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue)
With the help of an arbourist, KHSAR volunteers were able to rescue a paraglider pilot from a tree on Mount Woodside. (Contributed Photo/Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue)With the help of an arbourist, KHSAR volunteers were able to rescue a paraglider pilot from a tree on Mount Woodside. (Contributed Photo/Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue)
KHSAR volunteers attend the scene of a paraglider rescue on Thursday, May 17. (Contributed Photo/Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue)KHSAR volunteers attend the scene of a paraglider rescue on Thursday, May 17. (Contributed Photo/Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue)

Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue helped move a stranded paraglider to safety after they landed in a tree on Mount Woodside west of Agassiz.

KHSAR responded to a request from B.C. Emergency Health Service at about 3 p.m. on May 17. With the help of an arborist, SAR members were able to lower the pilot to the ground. Despite the precarious landing, the pilot suffered no injuries.

Local Search and Rescue volunteers conduct missions at the request of authorized agencies; there is no charge for Search and Rescue.

To learn more about the local Search and Rescue organization, visit khsar.ca.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizSearch and Rescue

Previous story
Airport passenger fees to increase at West Kootenay Regional Airport
Next story
Need help dealing with Lymphedema? Workshop coming to Winfield

Just Posted

The BC SPCA is conducting a follow up investigation with the owners. Photo: File
RCMP help rescue neglected pets in Fruitvale

Kootenay Lake Hospital in Nelson. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nelson’s Kootenay Lake Hospital reopens to non-essential visitors

What to expect from the June 4 day: great presentations from three knowledgeable speakers; networking with local area vendors and therapists and other Lymphedema patients; opportunity to win a custom compression garment (up to $800 value) supplied by Juzo. Image: bclymph.org
Need help dealing with Lymphedema? Workshop coming to Winfield

Jeppesen Aviation has presented a plan to the City of Castlegar to improve reliability at the West Kootenay Regional Airport. (Betsy Kline/Castlegar News)
Airport passenger fees to increase at West Kootenay Regional Airport