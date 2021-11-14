Search and Rescue teams sweep area for missing Rossland man

Gary Camozzi has not been seen in Rossland or the greater area for more than a week

Gary Camozzi is described as: Caucasian; green eyes; brown hair; 5’7 (170 cm); 139 lbs (63 kg). Photo: Submitted

South Columbia Search and Rescue (SAR) members joined forces with Rossland SAR and other teams this weekend to search for a missing man, 71, of Rossland.

Gary Camozzi has not been seen around Rossland for over one week.

He is described as: Caucasian; green eyes; brown hair; 5’7 (170 cm); 139 lbs (63 kg).

Trail and Greater District RCMP released a news brief last week, asking the public for information about Gary Camozzi, a 71-year old Rossland man.

Camozzi hadn’t been seen in over a week and Rossland residents were concerned about his welfare.

Gary Camozzi typically lives outdoors in the Rossland area; however, he frequently visits the city.

If you have seen Camozzi, or know his whereabouts, the Trail RCMP ask you to contact them at 250-364-2566, so his well-being check can be initiated.

More to come …


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
