Search and rescue training underway in Trail tonight

The mock scenario will be held in a ravine near the Glenmerry traffic lights, just off the highway

South Columbia Search and Rescue is a dedicated group of professional volunteers who provide emergency services to the RCMP, BC Ambulance Service, and BC Coroners Service. Primary roles are to find and assist people who become lost or injured within their service area and support local authorities during natural disasters or mass casualty incidents. South Columbia’s service area encompasses the municipalities of Trail, Montrose, Fruitvale, and Salmo and the area west of the Columbia River to the Kootenay Pass and north from the U.S. border to the Village of Ymir. Photo: Submitted

Search and rescue president Mike Hudson is giving locals the heads up that his team will be training in the Trail area tonight. (March 16)

That means there is likely no cause of concern if anyone spots what appears to be certain rescue efforts underway from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The training site is highly visible, located in the ravine below the Glenmerry intersection, just off the highway and Randall Road.

The mock scenario involves a parachute accident where two subjects tandem-jumping can’t make the Trail airport for their landing, and crash into the ravine. Teams will be using medical equipment, stretchers, lighting and rope rescue to render medical aid and evacuate the mock patients.

“We would like to advise the public that this is only a training exercise with essential training being carried out with medical rescue and rope rescue components,” Hudson said. “We would like to advise the public to be aware we are in the location and drive carefully.”

