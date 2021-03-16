Search and rescue training underway in Trail tonight

Search and rescue president Mike Hudson is giving locals the heads up that his team will be training in the Trail area tonight.
That means there is likely no cause of concern if anyone spots what appears to be certain rescue efforts underway from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
The training site is highly visible, located in the ravine below the Glenmerry intersection, just off the highway and Randall Road.
The mock scenario involves a parachute accident where two subjects tandem-jumping can’t make the Trail airport for their landing, and crash into the ravine. Teams will be using medical equipment, stretchers, lighting and rope rescue to render medical aid and evacuate the mock patients.
“We would like to advise the public that this is only a training exercise with essential training being carried out with medical rescue and rope rescue components,” Hudson said. “We would like to advise the public to be aware we are in the location and drive carefully.”
