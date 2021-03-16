South Columbia Search and Rescue is a dedicated group of professional volunteers who provide emergency services to the RCMP, BC Ambulance Service, and BC Coroners Service. Primary roles are to find and assist people who become lost or injured within their service area and support local authorities during natural disasters or mass casualty incidents. South Columbia’s service area encompasses the municipalities of Trail, Montrose, Fruitvale, and Salmo and the area west of the Columbia River to the Kootenay Pass and north from the U.S. border to the Village of Ymir. Photo: Submitted

South Columbia Search and Rescue is a dedicated group of professional volunteers who provide emergency services to the RCMP, BC Ambulance Service, and BC Coroners Service. Primary roles are to find and assist people who become lost or injured within their service area and support local authorities during natural disasters or mass casualty incidents. South Columbia’s service area encompasses the municipalities of Trail, Montrose, Fruitvale, and Salmo and the area west of the Columbia River to the Kootenay Pass and north from the U.S. border to the Village of Ymir. Photo: Submitted

Search and rescue training underway in Trail tonight

The mock scenario will be held in a ravine near the Glenmerry traffic lights, just off the highway

Search and rescue president Mike Hudson is giving locals the heads up that his team will be training in the Trail area tonight. (March 16)

That means there is likely no cause of concern if anyone spots what appears to be certain rescue efforts underway from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The training site is highly visible, located in the ravine below the Glenmerry intersection, just off the highway and Randall Road.

The mock scenario involves a parachute accident where two subjects tandem-jumping can’t make the Trail airport for their landing, and crash into the ravine. Teams will be using medical equipment, stretchers, lighting and rope rescue to render medical aid and evacuate the mock patients.

“We would like to advise the public that this is only a training exercise with essential training being carried out with medical rescue and rope rescue components,” Hudson said. “We would like to advise the public to be aware we are in the location and drive carefully.”

Read more: Gaming grants aid Kootenay SAR teams

Read more: Waiting for treatment taking toll on patients with chronic illness


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

kootenaySearch and Rescue

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BCTF says more K-7 teachers with COVID-19 than Grades 8-12 teachers
Next story
B.C., Washington state work together to kill Asian giant hornets

Just Posted

Arts Revelstoke, is one of many local arts councils that can nominate someone to join the Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance’s steering committee. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Regional arts steering committee seeking volunteers

Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance needs new members

Police and the conservation service were notified of a cougar sighting in Warfield. The animal turned out to be a stuffed animal decoy to ward birds away from the treatment plant reservoir. Photo: Barrett Ward on Unsplash
Trail police track down cougar, discover it’s a plush

Animal spotted in reservoir of water treatment plant near Warfield

Pride Gym fighter Charles Bisset may have been forced to take a knee for a year, but the number-1 ranked Canadian Muay Thai fighter is primed to get back in the ring. Photo: Scott Hirano
WBC-Muay Thai ranks Trail Pride Gym fighter top 14 in World

West Kootenay native Charles Bisset was also ranked number 1 in Canada for Muay Thai

South Columbia Search and Rescue is a dedicated group of professional volunteers who provide emergency services to the RCMP, BC Ambulance Service, and BC Coroners Service. Primary roles are to find and assist people who become lost or injured within their service area and support local authorities during natural disasters or mass casualty incidents. South Columbia’s service area encompasses the municipalities of Trail, Montrose, Fruitvale, and Salmo and the area west of the Columbia River to the Kootenay Pass and north from the U.S. border to the Village of Ymir. Photo: Submitted
Search and rescue training underway in Trail tonight

The mock scenario will be held in a ravine near the Glenmerry traffic lights, just off the highway

Trail Memorial Centre ice will stay in for month of April. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail Smoke Eaters ask city for arena ice extension

If the camps are unable to go, then the matter will be returned to council for further review.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide an update on COVID-19. (B.C. government)
556 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C., 116 new variant cases

Deaths in B.C. from the virus ceased but hospitalizations rose

(File)
B.C. permanently increases disability and income assistance, senior’s supplement

Province says more than 300,000 people will be affected by rate increase

On Saturday, March 13, a woman, who is not employed by RCR, showed her support for those who have said they do not feel comfortable in their work environment. (Photo submitted)
Employees stage walk-out at Kicking Horse Resort over allegations of workplace harassment

Three employees refused to show up to their shifts today over the allegations

Cheslatta Carrier Nation chief Corinna Leween speaks to the annual B.C. Natural Resources Forum, Jan. 27, 2021. Leween is president of Carrier Sekani Family Services, a delegated agency of the B.C. government serving northern B.C. communities. (B.C. Natural Resources Forum)
B.C. addiction treatment centre rejected because it’s on ‘agricultural’ land

Remote fishing lodge on Tachick Lake has never been farmed

FILE – Sven Spichiger, Washington State Department of Agriculture managing entomologist, displays a canister of Asian giant hornets vacuumed from a nest in a tree behind him Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
B.C., Washington state work together to kill Asian giant hornets

A hornet surveillance program in B.C. will set up traps in areas where there were previous findings

(Black Press Media files)
BCTF says more K-7 teachers with COVID-19 than Grades 8-12 teachers

Union says this shows the importance of wearing masks in classrooms

Prominent Indigenous leader and former politician Edward John attended a gathering with cabinet ministers and First Nations leaders in Vancouver on Sept. 11, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former B.C. politician, Indigenous leader, ordered to stand trial on sex charges

Edward John, 71, pled not guilty to allegations related to a single person in Prince George

Ben Tyner, formerly from Wyoming, had been working at the Nicola Ranch in Merritt. (Facebook)
Missing Merritt cowboy is presumed dead, but family still looks for answers

Reward for information has been increased

Scientists at the BC Cancer Research Institute are developing a breath test that can determine whether someone has contracted COVID-19. (IHR Imperial BRC Cancer)
B.C. researchers generating COVID-19 breath test that could give results in 1 minute

There would be no need for lengthy sample processing in a lab, saving both time and money

Most Read