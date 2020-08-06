The man was swimming near Winlaw before he went missing. Photo: Google Maps

Search effort underway for man missing around Slocan River

The man was reportedly swimming near Winlaw yesterday

A search effort is underway for a man who recently went missing around the Slocan River, according to Nelson Search and Rescue spokesperson Jim Kyle.

The man was reportedly swimming in the Winlaw area yesterday and was in distress.

Nelson Search and Rescue and South Columbia Search and Rescue personnel will be assisting in the search effort today.

No more information could be provided on the incident at this time.

More to come.

READ MORE: Kootenay doctor among 82 physicians, dentists calling on province for mandatory mask rule

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Businesses, non-profits can apply for electric vehicle rebates in B.C.
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. conservation officers free not-so-wily coyote with head stuck in jar

Just Posted

Putting B.C. back to work while investing in water

“Every dollar spent on wetland restoration provides $22 in economic, ecological and social benefits.”

Search effort underway for man missing around Slocan River

The man was reportedly swimming near Winlaw yesterday

Kootenay Robusters donate to oncology care

Money was raised through calendar sales

Visiting with Trail Times readers is the best part of the job

Walter Siemens owned Curriers Insurance in downtown Trail for decades

Looking at ICBC crashes report for Trail

Last week the B.C. insurer released collision details from municipalities across the province

B.C. reports 47 new cases, no deaths due to COVID-19

Province has 351 active cases

Arson suspected in several wildfires lit near Kootenay town

RCMP making progress in arson investigation of Marsh Creek fires

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officers free not-so-wily coyote with head stuck in jar

Poor pup was found with a glass jar stuck on its head in Maple Ridge

‘Do our lives count for less?’: COVID-19 exposes cracks in disability aid

In July, Parliament approved a $600 payment for people with disabilities facing additional expenses during COVID-19

Agreement between province, BC Hydro, First Nation, ends legal fight over Site C

B.C. will work to improve land management and restore traditional place names in areas of cultural significance

Dwindling B.C. bamboo supply leaves Calgary Zoo biologists worried about pandas

Zoo has been trying to send pandas back to China since May

Facebook launches its new TikTok clone, Instagram Reels

Facebook has a long tradition of cloning competitive services

B.C. Appeal Court prevents Victoria woman from using the term ‘death midwife’ in her job

Pashta MaryMoon claimed she had been providing “death-care services” for more than 40 years

‘We all have anxieties’: B.C.’s top doctor addresses return-to-school fears amid COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry promises school restart plan safe for B.C. kids

Most Read