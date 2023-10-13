Search enters 5th day for missing Whistler senior, dog

Whistler Search & Rescue is resuming its search Friday morning (Oct. 13) for a missing senior and his dog. Robert McKean, 80, and his dog Lexie were last seen Oct. 9 around 10:20 a.m. at the top of Alpine Way in Whistler. (RCMP handout)Whistler Search & Rescue is resuming its search Friday morning (Oct. 13) for a missing senior and his dog. Robert McKean, 80, and his dog Lexie were last seen Oct. 9 around 10:20 a.m. at the top of Alpine Way in Whistler. (RCMP handout)
Whistler Search & Rescue is resuming its search Friday morning (Oct. 13) for a missing senior and his dog. Robert McKean, 80, and his dog Lexie were last seen Oct. 9 around 10:20 a.m. at the top of Alpine Way in Whistler. (RCMP handout)Whistler Search & Rescue is resuming its search Friday morning (Oct. 13) for a missing senior and his dog. Robert McKean, 80, and his dog Lexie were last seen Oct. 9 around 10:20 a.m. at the top of Alpine Way in Whistler. (RCMP handout)
Whistler Search & Rescue is resuming its search Friday morning (Oct. 13) for a missing senior and his dog. Robert McKean, 80, and his dog Lexie were last seen Oct. 9 around 10:20 a.m. at the top of Alpine Way in Whistler. (RCMP handout)Whistler Search & Rescue is resuming its search Friday morning (Oct. 13) for a missing senior and his dog. Robert McKean, 80, and his dog Lexie were last seen Oct. 9 around 10:20 a.m. at the top of Alpine Way in Whistler. (RCMP handout)

Whistler Search & Rescue is resuming its search Friday morning (Oct. 13) for a missing senior and his dog.

Robert McKean, 80, was last seen Oct. 9 around 10:20 a.m. at the top of Alpine Way in Whistler.

More than 40 ground search and rescue members, alongside RCMP, were out Thursday looking for McKean. The search was set to resume Friday morning.

McKean is described as five-foot-six, 130 lbs., with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, a baseball cap, blue jeans and a blue Canucks hoodie.

He was walking his dog Lexie, a white-and-ginger cavalier spaniel.

The community has been helping with searches by inputting search areas into a public map.

missing personWhistler

Previous story
No charges coming in case of man who died after Prince George arrest
Next story
Global fish farm giant Mowi suing Canada for Discovery Islands closures

Just Posted

Elk Valley RCMP report
Man dead in Sparwood trailer shooting; 1 arrested

Photo: Submitted
Kootenay West MLA encourages voters review current boundaries, voice opinions

The trial will resume on Oct. 30 at the Castlegar courthouse. File photo
Judge rules down stay in Castlegar child sex assault trial amid 2 missing police files

Lou DeRosa took this photo last week in Vancouver where he joined old buddies Mario Merlo, Cesare Maniago, and Albert Pasqualotto and brought them home-made jars of Trail antipasto (Baldassi family recipe, which won a blue ribbon at this year’s Rossland fair). The guys who all live in the Lower Mainland get together weekly for coffee. Photo: Submitted
A Taste of Home: antipasto-making tradition still thriving in Trail