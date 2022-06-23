(Black Press File Photo)

(Black Press File Photo)

Search to continue for missing Calgary man in Okanagan Lake

Pending approval, the search will likely start on Friday, June 24

The search for 34 year-old Calgary man Oluwaseun Adedeji who disappeared into Okanagan Lake is set to resume, pending approval.

Adedeji has been missing since Saturday, June 18 around 3:45 p.m. after jumping into the lake from a boat and not resurfacing.

Kelowna RCMP is bringing in specialized equipment due to the depth of the water at Squally Point, where he went missing. The equipment will be set up today (June 23) and the search is most likely to continue on Friday (June 24).

COSAR has sonar and an underwater camera they will use as well. With all this equipment, the RCMP and COSAR are also waiting for approval to search from Emergency Management British Columbia.

Capital News will keep up to date on the developing situation.

READ MORE: Provincial swift water rescue teams to resume search for missing Kelowna woman

READ MORE: Man rescued from Okanagan Lake after wind flips boat

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsKelownamissing personMissing woman

Previous story
B.C. reconsidering signing incentives for new family doctors following push back
Next story
Provincial swift water rescue teams to resume search for missing Kelowna woman

Just Posted

“The Flaming Revelation,” by Frantisek Strouhal. Photo: Submitted
International exhibit showcases West Kootenay artist

Diamond Willow and the Trail Maple Leaf Band perform tonight at Gyro Park beginning at 6:15 p.m. Image: TDAC
Music in the Park goes tonight in East Trail

A heat advisory is in effect for the West Kootenay. Photo: Unsplash
Hot days called for Trail this weekend

Trail will go with the 80L free green bin for curbside organics pickup when the service begins in 2023.
Trail council awards contracts, decides on green bins