Search underway for missing man and woman from Columbia Valley area

Catherine Gibbons was reported missing on Oct. 30, RCMP believe Damon Brodeur is with her as well

Catherine Gibbons was reported missing on Oct. 30 and police believe Damon Brodeur may be with her and missing as well. Photos provided by RCMP.

Police in the East Kootenay are asking for help locating a man and a woman who have been reported missing from the Columbia Valley area.

Catherine Gibbons, 22, was reported missing on Oct. 30, and further investigative efforts by police have determined that a man, Damon Brodeur, 24 may be missing as well.

Gibbons, described as 5’2” and 50 kilograms with red hair, was last seen, or heard from, on Oct. 24.

Gibbons enjoys the outdoors, and it is not uncommon for her to camp out with her silver 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe, with Ontario license plate CFLJ955. Her vehicle has a bull bar on the front and a luggage container on the roof.

Police believe Brodeur may be with Gibbons, camping together in the backcountry.

“At this time we do not believe that foul play is involved, however we are concerned for the health and well-being of both Catherine and Damon,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesman for the BC RCMP Southeast District.

Columbia Valley RCMP is now being supported by the Kimberley RCMP, who have now joined the search of the back country along with search and rescue personnel.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact their local police or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



