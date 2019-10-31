Catherine Gibbons was reported missing on Oct. 30 and police believe Damon Brodeur may be with her and missing as well. Photos provided by RCMP.

Search underway for missing man and woman from Columbia Valley area

Catherine Gibbons was reported missing on Oct. 30, RCMP believe Damon Brodeur is with her as well

Police in the East Kootenay are asking for help locating a man and a woman who have been reported missing from the Columbia Valley area.

Catherine Gibbons, 22, was reported missing on Oct. 30, and further investigative efforts by police have determined that a man, Damon Brodeur, 24 may be missing as well.

Gibbons, described as 5’2” and 50 kilograms with red hair, was last seen, or heard from, on Oct. 24.

Gibbons enjoys the outdoors, and it is not uncommon for her to camp out with her silver 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe, with Ontario license plate CFLJ955. Her vehicle has a bull bar on the front and a luggage container on the roof.

Police believe Brodeur may be with Gibbons, camping together in the backcountry.

“At this time we do not believe that foul play is involved, however we are concerned for the health and well-being of both Catherine and Damon,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesman for the BC RCMP Southeast District.

Columbia Valley RCMP is now being supported by the Kimberley RCMP, who have now joined the search of the back country along with search and rescue personnel.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact their local police or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Woman pedestrian, 81, dies after Trail accident
Next story
Standard time better for public health, B.C. researchers say

Just Posted

Woman pedestrian, 81, dies after Trail accident

The incident happened in East Trail on Wednesday afternoon

Church tea and bake sale in Fruitvale, Saturday

Grapevine: Events in Trail for the week of Oct. 31 to Nov. 6

All Ages Drag Show coming to Trail

Show goes in the Bailey Theatre Saturday night

Poppy Campaign starts in Trail on Friday

Poppy distribution will be at various locales throughout the city

Flu clinics coming up at Kiro Wellness Centre

Drop in dates at the East Trail health centre are Nov. 6 and Nov. 13

Chilliwack man finds nest of cockroaches in apartment as he’s signing rental contract

Discovery came as he was signing rental agreement for $1,000-a-month suite

B.C. aims to register provincial voters starting at age 16

Voting age remains 18, candidates to get access to strata buildings

Canadian special forces quietly building up their dog units

Canine units mainly sniff out threats such as bombs or help track and apprehend enemy fighters

After blackface scandal, Trudeau shuns photo ops of trick or treating

Trudeau will ‘be trick or treating with the kids, but not going to Rideau Hall or doing a photo op’

Quebec towns in uproar on moving Halloween to Friday due to weather

Would you be happy to avoid the rain? Or is this government going too far?

Northern Health leads B.C. in licencing infractions for long-term care facilities

The health region also leads the Province with a 100 per cent substantiated complaint rate

Search underway for missing man and woman from Columbia Valley area

Catherine Gibbons was reported missing on Oct. 30, RCMP believe Damon Brodeur is with her as well

Wildlife group reminds of pollution dangers after pelican hurt in Okanagan lake

The bird was found in a lake near Oliver

B.C. Attorney General warns trial lawyers about ICBC challenges

Loss of reforms would have ‘catastrophic effect’ on rates, David Eby says

Most Read