Searchers called to help Kootenay Lake boaters

Choppy water on Kootenay Lake led to an early morning Search and Rescue (SAR) callout on Sunday.

Mike Hudson, from South Columbia SAR, says his team joined Nelson SAR to look for a missing kayaker.

“The weather was extreme and the subject was tossed around quite a bit and at one point flipped over,” Hudson explained “The subject, however, ended up being on a kayak.”

He says a witness was in possession of an emergency beacon and pressed “SOS” for assistance.

“And a helicopter over head fighting fires witnessed the watercraft upside down,” Hudson said. “Crews from South Columbia and Nelson SAR responded with swiftwater technicians and two boats as well as a helicopter from high terrain,” he added.

“After several hours of searching the subject was found to be safe and out of the water.”

While the South Columbia team was on the water, they were able to help another boater in need of help.

“Our SAR crews also responded to a boat taking on water in the area and were on hand to offer assistance,” said Hudson. “It was a great day (and) everyone went home safe.”



