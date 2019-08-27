Searchers scour Valhalla Provincial Park for missing hiker

Person did not return as planned Monday afternoon

The hiker has been missing since Sunday. Image from Google Maps

Search and rescue crews are scouring a mountainous area in Valhalla Provincial Park in the Slocan Valley for a missing hiker.

The head of South Columbia Search and Rescue says about 30 searchers and two helicopters have been scouring Mount Gimli for a hiker reported missing on Monday.

The hiker, a young man from Rossland, was supposed to return from a trip at about 5 p.m, said South Columbia SAR head Mike Hudson.

Search crews from Kaslo were out in the park on Monday, and were joined by crews from the South Columbia, Nelson, Arrow Lakes and Rossland SARs.

Black Press will update this story as new information becomes available.

