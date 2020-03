Total number of cases up to 73 in B.C.

Premier John Horgan, centre, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, left, and Health Minister Adrian Dix take part in a conference call with B.C. faith leaders about COVID-19 in Victoria on Wednesday March 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dirk Meissner

Interior Health has its second presumptive case of COVID-19.

This comes as provincial health authority announced nine new cases of the novel coronavirus across B.C. on Saturday, bringing the total to 73.

READ MORE: Return home while you can, Ottawa tells Canadians travelling abroad

More to come.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus