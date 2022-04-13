Second week of April brings a range of calls to Trail RCMP

Officers in the Trail and Greater District RCMP detachment were called out several times the second week of April, aiding the public in everything from a mental health crisis to taking drunk drivers off the road to concerns over a suspicious white powder found in a package of toilet paper.

Storm the fence

The afternoon of Wednesday, April 6, Trail police responded to a complaint that a man, dressed in camouflage, had attempted to enter the fenced compound at the 44th Field Engineer Squadron Armoury, in Trail. The man, identified as a 38-year old from Nelson, told someone at the armoury that he was attempting to get to the Ukraine, as it is believed that he wanted to join the Ukraine war effort. Officers located the man and apprehended him without incident under the Mental Health Act. Police say he will remain in medical care until further notice.

Impaired driving

The night of Saturday, April 9, a frontline Trail RCMP officer was conducting routine patrols when he detained the driver of a Ford F150 truck roadside. The officer reported that he observed the truck suddenly slowing down to a crawl and weaving back and forth between lanes on the highway in Waneta.

The officer allegedly detected an odour of liquor emanating from driver, a 48-year-old Montrose man, and thus began an impaired driving investigation. A roadside demand was read to the driver, who provided a breath sample that resulted in a fail.

The man was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition (IRP) and his vehicle is in impound for up to 30 days.

Impaired driving

The night of Sunday, April 10, a frontline Trail RCMP officer was conducting a routine patrol when he detained a Toyota Tercel car roadside after the driver was observed travelling at a high rate of speed. Police say the driver tried to evade the police near Highway Drive, in Trail.

The officer allegedly detected an odour of liquor emanating from the 30-year-old Trail man, which led to an impaired driving investigation.

A roadside demand was read to the man, who provided a breath sample that resulted in a fail.

The driver was issued a 90-day IRP and his vehicle is impounded for up to 30 days.

Suspicious substance

The afternoon of Sunday, April 10, a RCMP officer responded to a complaint in Warfield about “suspicious powdery toilet paper” purchased from a local business. The officer attended the home, inspected the toilet paper, and determined the powdery substance was likely just paper residue from the manufacturing process. The officer recommended that the complainant buy new toilet paper and seek medical attention if any medical issues developed from use of the product.

Fraud warning

On Monday, April 11, Trail police received a warning from a local resident about the Trail detachment phone number 250.364.2566 being displayed on call identification by fraudsters. The fraudster attempted to have the resident google or internet search the phone number to prove it was legitimate. The fraudster spoke with a heavy foreign accent. Trail RCMP stress that they will not ask you to google their phone number nor will they ask for financial information and payments. If you are unsure about who you are speaking to, hang up and call the Trail detachment directly at 250.364.2566 to verify you are speaking to a RCMP officer.

