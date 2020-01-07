Sections of the Coquihalla Highway will be temporarily closed between Hope and Merritt on Wednesday (file photo)

Sections of Coquihalla Highway to be closed on Wednesday between Hope and Merritt

The highway will be closed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to avalanche control

Sections of the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt will be temporarily closed on Wednesday for avalanche control, according to the B.C. government.

The closure will occur from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will target areas south of the Great Bear Snowshed to north of the Coquihalla summit.

READ MORE: Northbound lanes of Coquihalla Highway closed between Hope and Merritt

The provincial government said avalanche control will occur via helicopter and will attempt to reduce the overall depth of snowpack above the highway.

While the highway is expected to reopen by 3 p.m., the B.C. government said delays could occur depending on weather.

For more information on the road closure, you can visit B.C. government’s website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UBC names Prince George oncologist to lead role on Indigenous cancer, wellness
Next story
Two B.C. cities crack top 25 most bedbug-infested cities in Canada

Just Posted

Warfield mayor clarifies reasons for timetable change

Mayor clarifies reasons for changing council meetings to daytime, once a month

It’s a boy!

First baby born at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital arrived Jan. 2 at 10:59 a.m.

Smokettes donate to HEART, a Kootenay dog rescue

Team members donated $500 to the cause

Tuesday Trail Smoke Eaters game cancelled

The Merritt Centennials won’t be making the trip to Trail Tuesday due to poor winter road conditions

Former Major Leaguer enjoys visit with Trail fans

Trail native Jason Bay spends special night interacting with fans at Smoke Eaters game

Ukrainian airlines crash near Tehran kills 63 Canadians; 176 dead

Ukrainian authorities initially said it appeared mechanical failure was to blame

Experts say climate change is driving up the risk of wildfires in Canada

Canada is home to about 30 per cent of the world’s total forests

Survey finds persistent Canadian respect for U.S., wide disdain for Trump

Right-wing Canadians are more likely to support Trump

B.C. residents still owe $422 million in medical premiums

Canada Revenue Agency sending out tax collection letters

Snowmobile strapped to roof of sedan spotted in Kamloops

RCMP want to talk to driver about ‘questionable’ securement

Sections of Coquihalla Highway to be closed on Wednesday between Hope and Merritt

The highway will be closed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to avalanche control

Lightning rout Canucks 9-2 to end Vancouver’s 7-game win streak

Carter Verhaeghe his first career hat trick for Bolts

RCMP seek driver of car reportedly seen carrying snowmobile on its roof

The white Crown Victoria was reportedly seen travelling through the Grand Forks area

Many in B.C. feeling overwhelmed by how many electronics they own post-holidays: poll

Meanwhile, 77 per cent of British Columbians refuse to let go of ‘retro’ electronics

Most Read