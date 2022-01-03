More than 60 centimetres of snow greeted some areas of the Selkirk College region on the morning of Jan. 3. To ensure safety of students and staff, all campuses and facilities at the regional post-secondary will be closed on Jan. 4. Photo: Submitted

Selkirk College closed Jan. 4 due to snow

Unless otherwise communicated, campuses, learning centres, and facilities will reopen Jan. 5.

Submitted by Selkirk College

Due to heavy accumulation of snow overnight and into the morning of January 3, all Selkirk College campuses, facilities and learning centres will be closed on Jan. 4, 2022.

All services and any in-person classes/activities are cancelled for January 4. Previously scheduled resumption of in-person instruction in most programs for Jan. 10 — as per the Dec. 31, 2021 announcement—is unchanged. Online learning and remote work arrangements that are scheduled for Jan. 4 can proceed as planned.

“We need to ensure the safety of our students and employees,” says Kerry Clarke, Selkirk College vice president of college services. “Travel and access is an issue, so it’s important to take an extra day to dig out.”

Unless otherwise communicated, campuses, learning centres, and facilities will reopen Jan. 5 and all previously scheduled activities can resume unless conditions warrant an extension to the closure.

Please stay up to date regarding the status of the closure via the Selkirk College website, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

