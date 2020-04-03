The duo have been busy donating supplies to those in need during the pandemic (Photo courtesy of Selkirk College)

Selkirk College gives back during COVID-19 crisis

Staff have been delivering grocery items and medical supplies to those in need during pandemic

Selkirk College staff members Claire Hewson and Jonathan Langille are helping to support their students and community members during the COVID-19 crisis.

Over the past week, Hewson has been collecting food items at grocery stores and delivering it to people living at Selkirk College’s student housing in Castlegar and Nelson.

READ MORE: Selkirk College suspends in-person classes

Pasta, beans, canned fruit and granola bars have been just some of the grocery items Hewson has collected for students.

Face-to face classes at Selkirk Classes were adjourned last month due to the COVID-19 crisis.

In another initiative, Langille has been gathering medical and cleaning supplies from the college and delivering them to staff at Kootenay Lake Hospital. Items delivered include gloves, face masks and face shields.

The items will now be added to the hospitals frontline inventory to help combat the COVID-19 crisis.

To learn more about the initiatives, you can visit Selkirk College’s Facebook page.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trail medical lab makes changes amid pandemic
Next story
B.C. Ferries cuts service levels by half, ceases sailings from three terminals

Just Posted

Trail medical lab makes changes amid pandemic

Rossland and Salmo clinics are not seeing immunocompromised or suspect/symptomatic patients.

Selkirk College gives back during COVID-19 crisis

Staff have been delivering grocery items and medical supplies to those in need during pandemic

Cominco, West Kootenay Power, perpetuated in place names

Place Names: Consolidated Mining and Smelting (CM&S) became Cominco, then Teck-Cominco, then Teck

Reminder to boarders, Trail Sk8Park is closed

Trail bylaw enforcement regularly patrols city playgrounds and parks

Castlegar hospice director says COVID-19 measures make serving the dying heartbreaking

Social distancing brings big challenges to offering support

VIDEO: ‘Used gloves and masks go in the garbage,’ says irked B.C. mayor

Health officials have said single-use gloves won’t do much to curb the spread of COVID-19

COVID-19: postponed surgeries will be done, B.C. health minister says

Contract with private surgical clinic to help clear backlog

Black Press Media ad sparks discussion about value of community newspapers

White Rock resident hopes front-page note shines light on revenue loss during COVID-19 crisis

53 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., four new deaths

B.C. has 498 active confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus

Don’t stop going to the doctor, just do it virtually: B.C. association

Doctors encourage patients to access telephone, online visits

B.C. Ferries cuts service levels by half, ceases sailings from three terminals

New schedules take effect Saturday, April 4

Businesses advised to prepare for federal, B.C. COVID-19 assistance

Canada Revenue Agency portal expected to open next week

Dogs are property, not kids, B.C. judge tells former couple

Court decision made on competing lawsuits over Zeus and Aurora — a pit bull and pit bull cross

B.C. senior gives blood for 200th time, has ‘saved’ 600 lives

There was no cutting of cake for Harvey Rempel but he’s challenging youth to start donating blood

Most Read