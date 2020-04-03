Selkirk College gives back during COVID-19 crisis

Staff have been delivering grocery items and medical supplies to those in need during pandemic

The duo have been busy donating supplies to those in need during the pandemic (Photo courtesy of Selkirk College)

Selkirk College staff members Claire Hewson and Jonathan Langille are helping to support their students and community members during the COVID-19 crisis.

Over the past week, Hewson has been collecting food items at grocery stores and delivering it to people living at Selkirk College’s student housing in Castlegar and Nelson.

Pasta, beans, canned fruit and granola bars have been just some of the grocery items Hewson has collected for students.

Face-to face classes at Selkirk Classes were adjourned last month due to the COVID-19 crisis.

In another initiative, Langille has been gathering medical and cleaning supplies from the college and delivering them to staff at Kootenay Lake Hospital. Items delivered include gloves, face masks and face shields.

The items will now be added to the hospitals frontline inventory to help combat the COVID-19 crisis.

To learn more about the initiatives, you can visit Selkirk College’s Facebook page.

