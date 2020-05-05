Selkirk College has surpassed its COVID-19 student relief campaign goal with flying colours. File photo

Selkirk College raises $75,000 for COVID-19 student relief campaign

Matching funds available for donations made May 5.

Selkirk College has surpassed its COVID-19 student relief campaign goal with flying colours.

According to the fundraising page, the college has raised almost $75,000 to help cover students’ emergency housing, grocery and utility costs that were brought on by the COVID-19 crisis.

READ MORE: Selkirk College student housing to remain open, with precautions

That’s almost $15,000 over the fundraising goal that was set last month by the college.

On May 5, the college announced that it would be increasing the campaign goal amount to $80,000 and would be matching donations dollar-for-dollar for the day only.

The Selkirk College Student’s Union has made a donation of over $17,000 to assist in the campaign so far.

Students at the college haven’t been able to attend in-person classes since mid-March after they were suspended due to the crisis.

Students have been using an online delivery model to help finish off their classes for the semester.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
West Kootenay colder and drier on average in April
Next story
VIDEO: Vancouver police seek unknown man who punched Asian woman in face

Just Posted

On the bright side, Trail will soon be in bloom

Trail Community in Bloom Committee has been part of CiB since 2002

Selkirk College raises $75,000 for COVID-19 student relief campaign

Matching funds available for donations made May 5.

City of Rossland adopts five-year capital plan

Included in the plan is a 2.5% tax increase for households in 2020

New Cleantech Company launches in Trail

Austin Innovation to enhance networks through data systems, cleantech software, & hardware products

Pandemic produces a changed-up Trail market

The next farmers market is slated for Saturday, May 16 in downtown Trail

VIDEO: B.C. strata residents break out in song to salute COVID-19 frontline workers

“…it’s a beautiful way to say thanks. And it’s also entertaining for people walking by.”

PHOTOS: Injured mom, litter of nine puppies rescued in northern B.C.

It will be several weeks until the puppies will be ready to be adopted from the BC SPCA

B.C. Liberals call for more COVID-19 business tax relief

Andrew Wilkinson urges sales tax ‘holiday’ for 60-90 days

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Federal scientists predict high wildfire risk across Western Canada

The risk gradually falls over the course of the summer, but remains above the 30-year average.

VIDEO: Vancouver police seek unknown man who punched Asian woman in face

Police say they have seen an increase in anti-Asian hate-motivated incidents

Ramadan in a pandemic: How COVID-19 is affecting Islam’s holy month in B.C.

Canadians are having to change the way they worship

Don’t use microwave to sterilize COVID-19 masks: Ontario fire marshal

Jon Pegg says there have been 51 fire fatalities in Ontario between Jan. 1 and May 4

‘Underwhelming’ support for agriculture industry: BC Fruit Growers’ Association

The association said the federal government doesn’t address the sector’s immediate needs

Most Read