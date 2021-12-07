Selkirk College students to benefit from co-op funding

47 projects are being supported including those at the Trail, Castlegar, and Nelson campuses

Selkirk College will have greater access to valuable learning opportunities with new co-op and work-integrated learning funding.

The Ministry of Advanced Education and Skills Training is investing $5.5 million in one-time funding to expand co-ops and WIL programs.

In total, 47 projects at all 25 public post-secondary institutions in B.C. are being supported including those at the Trail, Castlegar, and Nelson campuses. It is estimated that the programs will create up to 3,000 new co-op and work-integrated learning placements for students.

“Students at Selkirk College are excited to embark on new opportunities, and employers are always looking for qualified, experienced candidates,” said New Democrat MLA Brittny Anderson. “We’re helping make those connections by supporting programs like co-ops and internships across the Kootenays.

“Employers can confidently hire a Selkirk grad knowing they’re knowledgeable, skilled, and ready to be a part of their team.”

Selkirk College will receive over $450,000 to enhance employer and student recruitment for co-ops, internships, and other work-integrated learning programs in rural areas, create a Career Passport for students in the School of Business, and create a new Employer Engagement and Recruitment Officer.

“Building relationships is an important step in finding a job that you are passionate about,” said MLA Roly Russell. “In many cases, these placements lead to permanent employment opportunities for graduates, saving everyone the anxiety of looking for the right work or great job candidates. Selkirk students will now have even more opportunities to build those connections with small business owners, benefiting employees and employers across our region.”

Additionally, the Nursing Street Outreach Program will be expanding from the current Nelson and Trail campuses to include Castlegar. This initiative provides nursing students opportunities to work with people with mental health and other challenges in partnership with community service providers.

“For nursing students at Selkirk College, practical experience means being better prepared for many different kinds of work,” said MLA Katrine Conroy. “I’m really glad to see the Nursing Street Outreach Program being expanded to Castlegar. Not only does this mean better training for students, but it’s another level of support for people in need, helping us build a safer, healthier community for everyone.”

This one-time funding will expand co-op and work-integrated learning programs, and focus on placements in sectors impacted by the pandemic.

City of TrailEducation