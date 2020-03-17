Selkirk College suspends in-person classes

Selkirk College has adjourned classes on all its campuses as the post-secondary prepares its students for alternative delivery methods due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Campuses will remain open as faculty and staff work to prepare learners for completion of program learning outcomes and evaluations.

Starting today, the adjournment of classes will last for the remainder of the week and the college plans to have alternative delivery in place by March 23.

“This is a very challenging and fast-moving situation, but we are working on ways to deliver the best result for our students in these trying times,” says Selkirk College president Angus Graeme.

“A drastic interruption to the semester like what we are seeing is unprecedented and it takes time for instructors and support staff to make the transition. How each student completes their program might look different, but we are confident that the end result will be a solution that delivers the desired outcome for learners.

“The dedicated members of the education division, indeed everyone at the college, have been really pulling together and working hard over the last few weeks to prepare for the transition if required,” says Graeme. “It is now necessary and the action to make this happen has been accelerated.”

The college stresses the adjournment of the classes does not mean cancellation. Students will be required to complete their course work for the semester in order to meet the program outcomes.

Coronavirus