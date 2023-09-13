Selkirk College Castlegar campus. File photo

Selkirk College vocational faculty contract ratified

Three-year contract for Selkirk College faculty ratified by Post-Secondary Employers’ Association

A new three-year contract for Selkirk College’s vocational program faculty is now in place after being ratified by the Post-Secondary Employers’ Association.

The agreement covers five BC General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) faculty agreements affecting about 950 faculty members, most of whom teach vocational programs. Camosun College, Coast Mountain College, Northern Lights College and Okanagan College were also included in the agreement.

The common agreement is combined with local agreements negotiated at each institution.

“These negotiations are focused on providing a fair and reasonable offer to public-sector workers that includes significant inflation protection, while ensuring that government has the resources to continue to invest in building a stronger province for everyone,” said the B.C. Ministry of Finance in a Sept. 11 statement.

The ratified agreements include a flat $455 annual salary increase plus a 2.24-per-cent salary increase in year one.

Year two will see a 5.5-per-cent increase plus a potential cost-of-living adjustment to a maximum of 6.75 per cent.

In year three there will be a two-per-cent increase plus a potential cost-of-living adjustment to a maximum of 3 per cent.

betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
