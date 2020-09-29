Semi overturns along Highway 22 in Rossland

The 40-year-old female driver was uninjured from the accident

The accident occurred at approximately 8 a.m. on Monday. Photo: Darby Profili

A truck and and trailer overturned and fell into a bank while heading southbound along Highway 22 near Monte Vista Drive in Rossland on Monday.

Trail RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said the accident occurred at approximately 8 a.m. when the 40-year-old female driver failed to negotiate the turn on the highway.

RCMP believe the driver wasn’t paying proper attention to the road when the accident occurred and that speed wasn’t a contributing factor.

While the driver was uninjured, the truck and the trailer had to be towed away due to significant damage sustained from the accident.

The driver was charged with failing to keep right under a section of the BC Motor Vehicle Act and was handed a $109 fine.

“This section of highway is not known to have many accidents on it,” said Wicentowich.

“However, every now and then, those corners can be tough to negotiate. We want to people to obey the speed limit advisory signs along local roads, especially since we’re heading into winter.”

READ MORE: Stolen canoes and truck end in fiery fatal crash on Highway 3

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Rossland