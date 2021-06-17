Senior dies as Trail tenants continue wait for broken elevator to be fixed

The elevator in Waneta Manor has been out of commission since February

It’s now five months since the mostly senior tenants living in Waneta Manor have gone without an elevator to carry them up the three-storey building to their apartments.

And to say it’s gone from bad to worse is an understatement.

“I just wanted to provide you with a rather heart breaking, but absolutely true story,” tenant Ken Hill told the Trail Times.

Hill recounted walking from the basement up the stairs to his third floor flat on Sunday afternoon when he passed an older gentleman on the second floor landing.

This fellow tenant lived on the second floor and was on his way out for groceries.

Hill says the man stopped him to ask if he had any updates about the proposed elevator repairs.

“I stated that I’d heard nothing further,” Hill continued.

“He told me that he was going to have to move, the stairs were absolutely killing him.”

Very early the same evening, Hill recalls taking a work request from another second-floor tenant down to the caretaker’s office when he was told the older gentleman appeared to have had a heart attack while returning home.

“He was down on the couch near the elevator door on the second floor,” Hill said.

“This lady had called for the ambulance and [the man] was not able to be revived. Very sadly, he was correct – in my opinion, the elevator and the horrid response by Gateway Property Management to repair it, has taken a terrible toll.”

Family of another Waneta Manor tenant contacted the Times also voicing grave concern.

Fearing repercussions for her family member, the woman asked not to be named in this story.

“I read the story in the paper about this apartment building in Trail,” the reader began. “The elevator is still not working and now a senior that lives in the building has died as he climbed the stairs to his apartment.”

She says her 85-year-old family member lives on the third floor and has a tough time doing the stairs. Fearing eviction, the tenant is afraid to complain.

“We are at our wits end as it is now over five months with no elevator,” the reader said. “It is like they want people to move out so they can raise all the rents.”

She notes that the new manager has removed the chairs from all the landings, so tenants no longer have a place to rest as they climb up to their suites.

The woman also says the management company has posted a sign that the elevator will be fixed sometime after July 26, though she speculates this is a tactic by the company to have people stop contacting them.

The 85-year-old tenant has lived independently in Waneta Manor for 10 years.

“But even I can see the toll it is taking on her,” the family member said.

Hill furthers the testimonial.

“Another older tenant has vacated the building, he lived on the second floor quite independently, but could no longer do this without the elevator,” Hill said. “We have three older lady neighbours on the third floor who are really struggling without the elevator, all who lived very independently when the elevator was in service,” he added.

“It is still my belief that they’re doing their utmost to push all of the older tenants out of the building, so they can crank up the rent.”

Long-term tenants currently pay well under $1,000 for two and three bedroom apartments.

An online search shows the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Trail now stands at around $1,000 per month.

Previous conversations with agency workers who help house people in Trail have repeatedly told the Times how tight and expensive the area’s rental stock has become over the past few years.

The Trail Times has contacted the Gateway management head office in Delta.

So far, there’s been no response.

Editor’s note: The Trail Times will not be naming the deceased man in this story.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

