Seniors are invited to a holiday dance on Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Trail Memorial Centre gym. Registration is required. Photo: Unsplash

Seniors Christmas Dance in Trail, Dec. 21

Register in advance by calling 250.364.0888 or 250.364.0858 by Monday, Dec. 19

Ready to waltz, fox trot, or polka?

Then Trail Parks and Recreation along with South Kootenay Seniors says to get your dancing shoes on and join a fun holiday seniors dance on Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Trail Memorial Centre gym.

This 50+ event features live 50s, 60s, 70s, pop and country music by Peter Makortoff. Light refreshments will be provided by South Kootenay Seniors.

The fee is $5.

All dance-goers must register in advance by calling Trail Parks and Recreation at 250.364.0888 or 250.364.0858 by Monday, Dec. 19.

Online registration is also available at trailrecreation.ca. The city advises that to register online, an existing account with Trail recreation is required.

For those wanting to set up an account, contact Trail Parks and Recreation for assistance.

