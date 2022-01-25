Highway 99 was closed after a fiery collision that sent two people to hospital in serious condition. (Submitted photo)

Highway 99 was closed after a fiery collision that sent two people to hospital in serious condition. (Submitted photo)

Fiery crash closes Sea to Sky Highway north of Lions Bay

Squamish RCMP estimate the road will be closed for three to five hours

Highway 99 is closed in both directions after a serious collision closed the road earlier today, (Jan. 25).

In a news release, Squamish RCMP said the Integrated Collision Analyst Reconstruction Team (ICARS), Emergency Health Services, Fire Rescue, and Miller Capilano are providing a coordinated response.

The highway is closed eight kilometres south of Porteau Cove and four kilometres north of Lions Bay after a serious collision involving two vehicles at 4:47 pm.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed that five ambulance units responded to the collision. Two patients were transferred to hospital in serious condition.

DriveBC estimates the road will reopen around 10 pm no detours are available.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Previous story
Cufflinks, shoes purchased abroad at centre of B.C. legislature clerk fraud trial: Crown

Just Posted

Rossland council meet at the Miners Union Hall. (File photo)
Council briefs: Arts council accesses support fund

Vernon Vipers grad Adam Tambellini is among 25 players named to Canada’s Olympic men’s hockey roster for Beijing. (Black Press - file photo)
BC Hockey League alumni part of Canada’s Olympic men’s hockey roster

Ariana Malara (left) and Elsa Troutet, both students at École des Sentiers-Alpins near Nelson, were two of the winners in KAST’s Kootenay-wide Contraption Contest. Photos: Submitted
Kootenay kids create climate contraptions

The Trail 7-Eleven is located at the intersection of Victoria Street and Pine Avenue. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail 7-Eleven gearing up to open this spring