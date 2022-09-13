Seven Summits Poker Ride draws local and international competitors

“The community vibe was high,” according to local rider and volunteer, Sparky Steeves …

The Seven Summits Poker Ride attracted 64 cyclists, a few from as far away as California and Great Britain. Photos: Submitted

Submitted by NICOLE TIGCHELAAR

“The community vibe was high,” according to local rider and volunteer, Sparky Steeves, for the 16th annual Seven Summits Poker Ride.

“I hadn’t experienced that kind of community gathering for a few years,” he said.

And we all know why.

Coined the ‘Resurrection Poker Ride’ by Revolution Cycles owner Tyler Merringer, this year’s event, which hadn’t run since 2019, was a success.

Sixty-four participants and twenty-seven volunteers from as far away as Great Britain and California enjoyed a relatively smoke-free blue bird day of biking. Riders from ages 11 to 66 sweated out the 35 kilometres of mountainous single-track riding from Nancy Greene Summit to Patterson, many in full costume.

The Seven Summits Poker Ride attracted cyclists from as far away as California and Great Britain. Photo: Submited

Each participant was given a poker sheet and had to ride to seven card stations along the Seven Summits trail, where they received a “gimme” hand and had to do an activity for the second one.

Activities ranged from eating dry stack vegemite crackers, to playing horseshoes, to answering Rossland trivia questions, and more.

Tired but happy riders finished the day at the Lion’s Campground in Rossland for a BBQ, beverages, and prizes and to regale one another with their feats of athletic prowess.

Mountain bikingRossland