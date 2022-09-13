The Seven Summits Poker Ride attracted 64 cyclists, a few from as far away as California and Great Britain. Photos: Submitted

The Seven Summits Poker Ride attracted 64 cyclists, a few from as far away as California and Great Britain. Photos: Submitted

Seven Summits Poker Ride draws local and international competitors

“The community vibe was high,” according to local rider and volunteer, Sparky Steeves …

Submitted by NICOLE TIGCHELAAR

***********************************

“The community vibe was high,” according to local rider and volunteer, Sparky Steeves, for the 16th annual Seven Summits Poker Ride.

“I hadn’t experienced that kind of community gathering for a few years,” he said.

And we all know why.

Coined the ‘Resurrection Poker Ride’ by Revolution Cycles owner Tyler Merringer, this year’s event, which hadn’t run since 2019, was a success.

Sixty-four participants and twenty-seven volunteers from as far away as Great Britain and California enjoyed a relatively smoke-free blue bird day of biking. Riders from ages 11 to 66 sweated out the 35 kilometres of mountainous single-track riding from Nancy Greene Summit to Patterson, many in full costume.

The Seven Summits Poker Ride attracted cyclists from as far away as California and Great Britain. Photo: Submited

The Seven Summits Poker Ride attracted cyclists from as far away as California and Great Britain. Photo: Submited

Each participant was given a poker sheet and had to ride to seven card stations along the Seven Summits trail, where they received a “gimme” hand and had to do an activity for the second one.

Activities ranged from eating dry stack vegemite crackers, to playing horseshoes, to answering Rossland trivia questions, and more.

Tired but happy riders finished the day at the Lion’s Campground in Rossland for a BBQ, beverages, and prizes and to regale one another with their feats of athletic prowess.

Mountain bikingRossland

Previous story
Wildfire smoke from B.C. and U.S. spreads east as several blazes still uncontained
Next story
Prime Minister says Monday will be federal holiday to mark Queen’s state funeral

Just Posted

The deadline for candidate withdrawal is Sept. 16 at 4 p.m. Photo: Unsplash
Greater Trail elections are ready, set, go

On May 5, 1971, the Queen, Princess Anne and Prince Philip spent time in Castlegar for British Columbia’s Centennial year and the opening of Selkirk College. Photo: Trail Historical Society
Trail Blazers: When The Queen made a visit

West Kootenay wildlife photographer Jim Lawrence contributed this photo of the Fry Creek wildfire taken on Sept. 8.
Three major fires burning in West Kootenay

Queen Elizabeth II passed away Sept. 8 at the age of 96. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)
Prime Minister says Monday will be federal holiday to mark Queen’s state funeral