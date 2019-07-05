Severe thunderstorm watch in West Kootenay

Advisory for Highway 3 from Paulson Pass to Kootenay Pass

While the sky appears to clearing in the Trail valley, a severe thunderstorm watch for the West Kootenay remains in effect Friday morning.

Environment Canada issued an alert around 4 a.m. for Highway 3 from the Paulson Summit to the Kootenay Pass.

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing large hail and heavy rain, the advisory states.

An upper low pressure system over Vancouver Island is pushing in a southerly flow of moist, unstable air over the southern interior today.

A few thunderstorms developing along the American border are expected to move northward during the afternoon.

There is the potential of an isolated severe thunderstorm giving rainfall amounts up to 20 millimetres, two centimetres of hail, and wind gusts to 70 km/h.

Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops and the alert advises heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.