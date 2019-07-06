The national weather agency urged caution due to property damage, broken branches and flash flooding caused by the erratic weather. (Black Press Media file photo)

Severe thunderstorm weather bulletin issued across the Kootenays

Environment Canada warning of hail, strong winds and heavy downpour

Severe thunderstorms are likely to hit parts of the Kootenays this weekend, potentially producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Areas that could be impacted include Cranbrook, Invermere and other eastern cities, as well as Kootenay Lake and the Elk Valley, Environment Canada said in a weather bulletin issued Saturday morning.

The national agency urged caution and asked residents to watch out for property damage, broken branches and flash flooding caused by the erratic weather.

