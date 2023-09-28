‘Shift into Winter’ Sunday

It’s nearing time to get the winters on

Photo: Kimberley Bulletin

Photo: Kimberley Bulletin

Hard to believe another summer has passed, and it’s nearing time to get the winters on.

B.C. law requires winter tires on most provincial highways beginning Sunday. Winter tires or chains are required on many British Columbia highways from Oct. 1 to March 31. For select highways, including mountain passes and rural routes in high snowfall areas, the date extends through April 30.

Mud and snow tires meet the legal requirements for winter tires in B.C., however, it is recommended that people in mountainous regions like the Kootenays use tires with the three-peaked mountain and snow flake symbol. The tires outperform mud and snow tires when temperatures drop to 7 C or lower.

City of TrailWinter

Previous story
VIDEO: Sharp rise in number of bears being put down in B.C.
Next story
Greater Trail Victim Services welcomes support dog

Just Posted

Jen Penney, program manager, Trail and Greater District RCMP Victim Services, and Ireland. Photo: Trail RCMP
Greater Trail Victim Services welcomes support dog

Photo: Kimberley Bulletin
‘Shift into Winter’ Sunday

Michelle Donaldson and Holly Grayson were involved in a collision in this area of Columbia Avenue in Castlegar on Nov. 14, 2015. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar woman awarded $1.6 million in damages after collision

Photo: Sheri Regnier
Kids Rink in Trail arena taking shape