Shooting kills one at South Florida hip-hop festival

In this Saturday, May 11, 2019 photo, Miami Beach police investigators gather evidence between Collins and Washington after an early morning shooting. (Flor Paz/El Nuevo Herald via AP)

The latest on a series of arrests connected to a South Florida hip-hop festival:

3:15 p.m.

Authorities say Phoenix Suns forward Josh Jackson was arrested after refusing to leave a VIP area at a South Florida hip-hop festival.

A Miami-Dade police report says Jackson was arrested Friday night and charged with resisting arrest and escape at the Rolling Loud Festival, which was held Friday through Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Police are investigating connections between the festival and a series of shooting that killed a Chicago rapper, wounded another rapper’s girlfriend, left a bystander dead and injured a little boy.

An officer says Jackson was told to leave a VIP because he didn’t have a pass. The report says Jackson left, returned and then refused to leave, prompting the officer to handcuff Jackson and remove him from the area.

The report says Jackson was told to sit on a golf cart but ran away when the officer wasn’t looking. Jackson was located a short time later and taken to jail.

Jackson was released Saturday on $1,000 bail. His next hearing in June 10.

8 a.m.

Miami area law enforcement agencies are looking for connections between a series of shootings that killed a Chicago rapper, wounded another rapper’s girlfriend, left a bystander dead and injured a little boy.

Miami-Dade police said Monday at least seven people have been detained in the Sunday afternoon shooting outside Trump International Beach Resort Miami, where 19-year-old Kaylyn Marie Long was wounded. The Miami Herald reported that a witness said she’s the girlfriend of NBA YoungBoy. The gunfire killed a 43-year-old man ending his shift across the street in Sunny Isles Beach, and grazed a 5-year-old boy.

Police later detained four men as they tried to enter the Rolling Loud Music Festival.

Miami Beach Police say rapper AAB Hellabandz, whose real name was Ameer Golston, was killed early Saturday.

