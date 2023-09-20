Shoreline clean-up goes Sunday at Gyro Park in Trail

Meet at the park pergola, gloves and garbage bags provided, be sure to wear appropriate clothing

This BC River’s Day, Neighbours United invites you to join us in celebrating all that the Columbia River provides with a river bank clean up. Sunday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meet at the park gazebo, gloves and garbage bags will be provided, be sure to wear appropriate clothing. Photo: Jim Bailey

BC Rivers Day returns to Trail on Sunday, Sept. 24, with a shoreline clean-up at Gyro Park.

Neighbours United is hosting the event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Join your neighbours as we celebrate everything that the Columbia River provides our community — biodiversity, recreation, beauty, and renewable energy,” Neighbours United said.

“We will begin at Gyro Park and move towards the Victoria Street Bridge.”

Snacks, gloves, and bags will be provided. Long pants are recommended.

For more information or to register visit Outdoor Recreation Council of BC’s website: orcbc.ca/events.

The recreation council is offering a giveaway for river photos and/or short videos. First prize is a paddle board from Western Canoe and Kayak; second prize is an inflatable belt pack and floater hat; and third prize is a Patagonia 30L backpack.

Rivers Day was founded by Mark Angelo and the Outdoor Recreation Council of BC in 1980. It celebrates and builds public awareness for British Columbia’s waterways. Waterways are incredibly important, yet rivers and freshwater ecosystems are among the most at-risk ecosystems on the planet. They are threatened by urbanization, pollution, industrial development, invasive species, damming, excessive water extraction and climate change.

Millions of people around the world will take part in World Rivers Day, Sept. 24, making it one of the largest one-day celebrations on the planet. This annual event has its roots in BC Rivers Day, which is in its 43rd year.

“World Rivers Day strives to increase public awareness of the importance of our waterways as well as the many threats confronting them,” said Mark Angelo, founder of both BC and World Rivers Day and Chair Emeritus of the Rivers Institute at the British Columbia Institute of Technology.

