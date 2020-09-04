Short traffic delays expected in Trail next week

Road resurfacing will be underway in certain West and East Trail neighbourhoods

With the major intersection at Victoria Street and Second Avenue now resurfaced, the city is advising locals that more asphalting in certain neighbourhoods is coming up next week.

So there may be some traffic delays in the respective areas of work starting Tuesday and extending to Friday, Sept. 11.

Paving crews will be on these streets next week:

• 500 Block of Spokane Street to Birch Avenue (West Trail)

• 700 Block of Maple Street to Daniel Street (West Trail)

• 1700 Block of Second Avenue (East Trail)

• 2100 Block of McBride Street (Shaver’s Bench)

The city advises motorists to expect short delays.

Traffic control personnel will be onsite to direct motorists through traffic, so the municipality urges all drivers to use extra caution.

Police and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

Questions should be directed to David Moorhead, Trail grounds and roads superintendent at 250.364.0840 or via email at dmoorhead@trail.ca.



