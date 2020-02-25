Rendering of completed KBRH front entrance. Image: Interior Health

Shuttle service at Trail hospital will remain for now

“ … shuttle service will remain in place while work on the new drop-off area … continues.”

The parking shuttle service will eventually cease operations at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH), but only after a new drop-off at the front entrance is ready for use.

Previous: Parking woes at KBRH

Previous: Free shuttle running at KBRH

The Trail Times contacted hospital management two weeks ago in response to a Letter to the Editor the newspaper received on Feb. 8 (“Distress over hospital shuttle”). The reader was concerned that this much-needed shuttle service would only be in place until the end of March, despite ongoing construction.

“Interior Health’s priority is to ensure that people have access to the full services at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital as the major redevelopment work continues at the hospital,” Jane Cusden, KBRH director of clinical operations, replied via email the afternoon of Feb. 20.

“Our temporary parking shuttle was put in place to assist people in getting to the front entrance, recognizing the construction zone has made this more challenging. We realize people, especially those with mobility challenges, may struggle to reach the hospital from the parking that is currently available due to construction,” she said.

“I want to reassure people that the shuttle service will remain in place while work on the new drop-off area at the redeveloped front entrance continues.”

Cusden says, once completed, the newly constructed access will allow people to drop-off loved ones right at the front entrance.

Buses will also use the new area to drop off passengers, freeing up the parking spaces closer to the entrance that are currently out of service for the bus turnaround.

“We will also take a look at the designation of our parking stalls once construction is complete,” Cusden said. “To ensure that there are spaces available close to the entrance for individuals with mobility challenges and other specific care needs.”


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC HealthKootenay Boundary Regional HospitalLocal News

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C.’s seventh coronavirus patient at home in Fraser Health region
Next story
‘We’re all vulnerable’: Harvey Weinstein’s trial could change how sex assault survivors viewed

Just Posted

Shuttle service at Trail hospital will remain for now

“ … shuttle service will remain in place while work on the new drop-off area … continues.”

Burglar swims across Columbia River to evade Trail police

RCMP Cpl. Devon Reid says the incident began the evening of Thursday, Feb. 20

Supreme Court of Canada will hear Sinixt appeal May 12

B.C. has appealed aboriginal hunting case through several levels of court starting in Nelson in 2016

Fire destroys Fauquier restaurant

Early-morning blaze destroys Mushroom Addition

Salmo RCMP report drug bust

Fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine were seized along with Canadian cash

VIDEO: Illicit drug overdoses killed 981 in B.C. in 2019, down 38%

Chief coroner says figures were down about a third in the province’s fourth year of the opioid crisis

‘We’re all vulnerable’: Harvey Weinstein’s trial could change how sex assault survivors viewed

Disgraced Hollywood mogul convicted on two charges

VIDEO: B.C.’s seventh coronavirus patient at home in Fraser Health region

Canada in ‘containment’ as COVID-19 spreads in other countries

B.C. takes over another Retirement Concepts senior care home

Summerland facility latest to have administrator appointed

RCMP pull office from Wet’suwet’en territory, but hereditary chiefs still want patrols to end

Chief says temporary closure of field office not enough as Coastal GasLink pipeline dispute drags on

Prescription opioids getting B.C. addicts off ‘poisoned’ street drugs

Minister Judy Darcy says Abbotsford pilot project working

Royals, Elvis, Captain Cook: Hundreds of wax figures find new life in B.C. man’s home

Former director of Victoria’s Royal London Wax Museum still hopes to revive wax figure tourism

Teck CEO says Frontier withdrawal a result of tensions over climate, reconciliation

Don Lindsay speaks at mining conference, a day after announcing suspension of oilsands project

‘Hilariously bad’: RCMP looking for couple with forged, paper Alberta licence plate

Mounties said the car crashed when it lost a wheel but the duo ran away as police arrived

Most Read