Shuttle service to West Kootenay ski hills resumes this winter

A popular service to get skiers to where they want to be — the West Kootenay’s ski hills — is starting up again for the season.

“We have confirmed a Spokane airport shuttle, facilitated by Kootenay Gateway Mountain Shuttle, that will run seven days a week, from Dec. 13 to March 29, to safely and affordably get you to where you want to go – skiing in Nelson or Rossland,” says a release by Tourism Rossland. “Or, if you want to head south to shop or explore other destinations, use the shuttle as a local’s means of transportation.”

The service is being supported by the Whitewater Ski Resort, Red Mountain Resort, Tourism Rossland and Nelson Kootenay Lake Tourism. It will be operated by Kootenay Gateway Mountain Shuttle.

The service has been offered for the last seven years, and runs from Nelson and Rossland to the Spokane Airport, during the ski season.

“By making it easier to visit the area, using a shuttle, we are encouraging more destination travellers to book ski holidays to the West Kootenay,” says a news release.

“We have been so pleased with the success of this service and have effectively doubled the number of passengers in the past few years to Nelson and Whitewater,” says Dianna Ducs, executive director of Nelson Kootenay Lake Tourism.

The service will run with no minimum number of passengers required. The price has been reduced to $115 one-way to Spokane or $230 return.

”Departure of up to 2:30 p.m. from the Spokane airport also means that we are able to provide same-day service for more guests,” Ducs said.

An added service between Nelson and Rossland will also be offered to transport skiers between each community. This fee is $79 one-way, and must be booked 48 hours in advance to guarantee a seat.

Booking details will be available soon on the Kootenay Gateway website.