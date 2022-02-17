Sign up for Fun Run, raise funds for Kenyan students

Sign up for virtual Vancouver Sun Fun Run and dedicate funds to Kenya Education Endowment Fund (KEEF).

“We are very excited to invite volunteers across B.C. to consider joining us this year!”

The Kenya Education Endowment Fund (KEEF) is looking for runners, walkers and wheelchair users to participate in the 2022 Virtual Vancouver Sun Run.

The small, all-volunteer, BC-based charity encourages Rossland residents to enter the event and choose a location and date of their choice between April 15 and 24.

High school is not free in Kenya, and most families have difficulty affording the costs. KEEF supports more than 100 high-school students and 35 post-secondary students in Kenya, East Africa as they strive to reach their educational goals.

All donations will receive tax-deductible receipts and all funds raised will directly support the needs of these bright students in Kenya.

“We have a team of runners and walkers in Kenya participating and hope to recruit individuals and teams of volunteers across Canada, coast to coast to coast for 2022,” said volunteer Shelagh Armour-Godbolt.

“If someone wishes to volunteer but is low income, we have a special donation that can subsidize their registration fee.“

The Vancouver Sun Run attracts tens of thousands participants annually and is Canada’s largest street race.

Cancelled due to COVID in 2020, it returned as a virtual event in 2021.

“We have had a handful of in-person walkers and runners for some years, but 2021 allowed us to recruit teams in Kenya, Ontario, Quebec, and across B.C. as well as individual participants in Alberta and B.C. Eighty volunteers, ranging in age from early 20s to early 80s, supported KEEF in the 2021 Virtual Run.

Individual registration for the 10-km virtual run is $40. A team (min. 8 participants) can register for $30 each until Feb. 18, then it increases to $40 per person.

To learn more about KEEF’s work in Kenya, to volunteer for the Virtual Run in your community, create your own KEEF Team, or info about the fee subsidy, contact Shelagh at shelaghag@shaw.ca or 1-604-415-9397 or go to www.kenyaeducation.org.

“Thank you for caring about youth overseas, as well as in your home community!”

sports@trailtimes.ca

