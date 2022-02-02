Silver City Days cancelled … again

Silver City Days Committee decideds to skip the annual Trail festival for the third straight year

Silver City Days is a no-go again this year.

For the third consecutive year Trail’s favourite May cultural celebration and festival is taking a knee due to the persistence of COVID-19.

“The City of Trail’s Silver City Days planning committee has made the decision to cancel the 2022 festival due to ongoing pandemic restrictions,” read a City of Trail news release.

Consideration of a scaled down event with restrictions was dismissed due to the sheer volume of indoor and outdoor events and festival goers.

“The decision did not come easy to the committee,” said Trail Mayor Lisa Pasin. “Silver City Days is a multi-day event with many moving parts. Although there are some outdoor events that could occur with the current restrictions, the overall success of the festival is a result of combined several indoor and outdoor events over a five-day period.”

The announcement was met with disappointment and in some cases disbelief by online contributors.

“Ridiculous. Small town fair cancelled. Calgary Stampede still happening,” read one comment on the Silver City Days Facebook page.

“That’s crazy!!! Most of those restrictions will be lifting around May if the projections are correct! To cancel it all is … stupid,” read another.

The committee pointed out that many indoor events like Spaghettata, Bocce tourney, Saturday Sidewalk Cafe, Trail on Stage, KidZone, all-ages dance and the Saturday night dance could not run, regardless, due to indoor restrictions imposed by the province, which are in place until the end of June. Adding that the indoor events are crucial to the success of the event.

“The planning committee would be very challenged to piece together a scaled-down festival that draws in thousands of event-goers,” explained Mayor Pasin. “We understand everyone, including our hard-working volunteers, non-profit organizations and local businesses, will be disappointed. We are disappointed, too, but we know it’s the right choice for the safety of our community.”

This is the third consecutive year the committee has cancelled the festival, and they hope it’s the last.

“We have felt the void in the community,” said Pasin. “We hope 2023 will bring a positive change so we can proceed with Silver City Days and other community events.”

A final Facebook comment summed it up for everyone.

“Bummer big time!”

About Silver City Days: Trail Silver City Days is a family-friendly multi-day festival that celebrates Trail’s traditions, culture, and community. The annual festival takes place in May in various downtown locations with its last day falling on Mother’s Day.

City of TrailCOVID-19Culture