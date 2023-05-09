Silver City Days returns with a bang this week

After a three-year timeout, Silver City Days returns this week bringing five-days of a fun ride along with a side of irresistible eats.

“We’ve missed everyone,” begins the city’s Andrea Jolly, Silver City Days Committee. “The committee feels recharged after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic and we can’t wait to experience the positive energy and excitement the festival brings to our community.”

The committee has spent months planning the multi-day event and digging deep into operational plans, budget, advertising, and other details, she added.

“The week before the festival brings a sense of gratification as we start seeing everything come together. Last week, when the colourful streamers were installed at the downtown intersections, we were thrilled to see so many fun social media posts about the ‘first signs’ of the festival.”

Tonight is the public reception for Peter Makortoff, Citizen of the Year. Starting Wednesday is the ever popular midway and Riverfront Food Fair, a returning fan favourite. Along the picturesque Esplanade, the fair features 16 vendors offering goodies from Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. The fair will also host live music on the Selkirk Mountain Music Stage, Thursday through Saturday.

The Trail firefighters parade and fireworks go Saturday, but there’s so much more in between.

The Saturday Sidewalk Café in the Cominco Arena, featuring pasta, sausages, gelato, wine and more, will also house the KidZone. Once entertainment and the “Grape Stomp” wrap up just after 3 p.m., the party will move to the old library space.

New this year is a 19+ beer garden in the Victoria View Room (old library) on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., featuring live music by Jonny Dudar.

“The beer garden will allow folks to continue socializing while enjoying a few more cold beverages,” Jolly said. “The beer garden hosts, the Trail Smoke Eaters, will be managing the bar.”

Saturday night “Billy and Elton – The Legacy” takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. in the Bailey Theatre. The show celebrates the music of two of the greatest singers, pianists, and songwriters in pop music history, Billy Joel and Elton John. Both “Billy” and “Elton” will play solo sets and then perform together on back-to-back grand pianos creating a stunning tribute to these musical icons. Tickets are $25 each. For details visit: thebailey.ca.

Jolly says something new this year will be front and centre for Family Day, Sunday at Gyro Park.

Circus West from Vancouver will bring their all-ages workshop at noon and 1:15 p.m., and show at 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. All workshops and shows are free.

To help defray costs, the Silver City Days Committee has received $32,000 in sponsorships and grants including $10,900 from the BC Fairs, Festivals, and Events Fund.

“The committee relies on the generosity of individuals and local businesses for support,” Jolly said. “Without the assistance of community-minded sponsors and partners, we wouldn’t be able to deliver our annual fun-filled family friendly event.”

Check out the May 4 Advertiser for a full list of goings-on or visit: silvercitydays.com.

Read more: #RCMP Briefs

Read more: #Local News

Contact

Arts and cultureArts and EntertainmentCity of Trail